AEG Fuels to launch carbon offset program

AEG Fuels has announced the upcoming launch of its carbon offset program.

The program, launching June 2021, will allow AEG customers to earn carbon neutral operation certifications with the assurance that the credits bought to offset these emissions are from projects delivering independently verified carbon reductions as well as wider environmental and social benefits.

The worldwide fuel provider embraces environmental integrity with a program that inspires customers to achieve carbon neutrality by enabling them to voluntarily offset the emissions associated with their operation.

Climate change is a year-round effort and the AEG Carbon Offset Program will provide a pathway to offset emissions.

Customers can opt in the AEG Carbon Offset Program when purchasing fuel through the online ordering system and mobile application by funding various high quality, targeted carbon offsetting projects, building into the collective environmental effot to restore our earth together.

AEG Fuels VP of Business Aviation, Greg Cox said, “AEG is pleased to launch our voluntary Carbon Offset Program whereby customers can offset emissions at the time of quote and order. We remain focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience by providing new products and an enhanced technology platform allowing customers to conveniently access our offering. AEG Fuels is taking active part in climate responsibility and we are pleased to announce our contribution to environmental stewardship.”

With this initiative, AEG reaffirms its commitment to support the development of sustainable jet fuel alternatives and drive carbon neutrality efforts.