Air bp appoints Federica Berra as senior vice president

Air bp has appointed Federica Berra as senior vice president effective immediately.

Berra will succeed Martin Thomsen who has successfully steered the business since 2020 through very challenging market conditions.

Berra joined bp in June 2020 as senior vice president integrated gas and power in the gas & low carbon energy business.

Berra has a passion for diversity and inclusion, and advocates for the adoption of positive inclusive behaviours and psychological safety.

In her career she has led diverse, international teams and is known for her values-based leadership.

Berra said, “I am thrilled to join Air bp at this exciting time for the business. The new Air bp strategy was launched just over a year ago, responding to the changing needs of our customers, and the team are making great strides to execute it. My priority in this role is to continue to deliver safe and reliable operations for our customers, and I am also committed to delivering our aim to be the sustainability partner of choice to the industry.”