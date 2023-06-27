Air bp expands its network with five locations in New Zealand

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has expanded its global network with five new locations in New Zealand.

The new locations include Thames Aerodrome (TMZ), and Albany Helipad in the North Island and Motueka Aerodrome (MZP), Oamaru Airport (OAM) and Nelson Airport (NSN) in the South Island.

Air bp customers can now refuel at each of the five locations, four of which offer easy-to-use self-serve machines.

These latest additions to Air bp’s network demonstrate its commitment to New Zealand and to the general aviation sector, it brings the total number of locations in the country close to 50.

Air bp acquired the locations from an existing fuel supplier from late 2022 to early 2023 and has already updated bowsers and other equipment with further investment anticipated.

The business has also been busy working to incorporate bp’s world class operating and safety standards.

Scott McCarthy, Air bp’s general aviation sales manager, ANZ said: “We are pleased to be growing our network in New Zealand which is an important market for Air bp. This latest acquisition enables us to strengthen our presence in New Zealand particularly in the general aviation sector, to build new relationships with customers and grow established relationships by having a broader offer to the NZ aviator. The geographical spread of the new additions aligns well with our strategy, and we are looking forward to providing the general aviation community with a greater range of refuelling options.”