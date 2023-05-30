Air Corporate of Italy orders 43 Airbus helicopters

Leading Italian business aviation operator Air Corporate has placed a firm order for 43 helicopters from Airbus.

The helicopters include 40 single-engine helicopters (H125/H130) plus three ACH160s from Airbus Corporate Helicopters in Line configuration with the Lounge package to add to two ACH160s already on order.

The contract is the largest commercial helicopter order booked by Airbus in Italy and will see the helicopters delivered over the coming years for a range of private and business passenger services as well as utility operations.

The Air Corporate board said in a statement: “We are experiencing a growing demand for the innovative ACH160 in the Italian market. The ACH160 is a beautiful, safe and comfortable helicopter and the Line configuration with Lounge package configuration guarantees elegance and, at the same time, excellent performance.

“Equally the H125 remains the helicopter of reference for aerial work missions in Italy due to its unrivalled performance. The H130 is also enjoying great success in our country for tourist flights and passenger transport.”

Airbus Helicopters head of Europe Region Thomas Hein said, “I would like to thank Air Corporate for its continued trust in our products. This order is the result of the years we invested in building and maintaining a strong business relationship with Air Corporate. I am proud of the success of Air Corporate in further expanding its fleet and the private business aviation sector in Italy.”

The latest announcement expands on 28 additional orders from Verona-based Air Corporate in recent years as part of an ongoing fleet expansion. In the past two years alone, Air Corporate has taken delivery of 17 Airbus helicopters, including the first of two twin-engine H135s.

Airbus helicopters have been flying in Italy for 50 years and the company is a key player in the Italian helicopter market with 90 customers and a fleet of more than 240 helicopters in service