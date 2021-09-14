ACC Aviation remarkets two Dash 8-100 aircraft

Aviation services group ACC Aviation has successfully disposed of two de Havilland Dash 8-100 combi-configured aircraft.

ACC Aviation’s Asset Management Division was exclusively mandated by Canadian North, a Canadian based regional airline for the transaction.

Working in close association with Canadian North, ACC Aviation carried out full due diligence processes on the sale and provided full transaction oversight. In addition, the company undertook desktop valuations on both aircraft to set and manage internal pricing expectations for Canadian North.

Guiding and leading the commercial negotiations, ACC Aviation ensured that all terms were fair and in line with industry standards between the two parties and that Canadian North’s interests were well represented throughout the process. The company also managed, reviewed, and advised on all transaction-related documentation.

“We are very pleased to have concluded the disposal of these two, niche aircraft in a short period of time, maximizing resources within ACC Aviation’s global offices. Working between our US and Middle East offices, we were able to transact the deal efficiently and seamlessly,” said Robert Sitta, vice president of asset management at ACC Aviation.