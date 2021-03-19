Air Charter Scotland introduces its first Glasgow-based executive jet

Air Charter Scotland, a leading British private jet operator and aircraft management company, is making available a Cessna Citation 525A business jet for charter out of Glasgow Airport, in a company first.

The aircraft arrived at Air Charter Scotland’s Signature Flight Support private terminal this week.

“While we have had our offices at Glasgow for 20 years, we haven’t had an aircraft positioned out of our home since 2008,” said Air Charter Scotland COO Derek Thomson. “This is terrific timing for discerning private jet customers, many of them new to charter, responding to the restrictions, reduced scheduled service frequencies brought about by the pandemic. Light jets are the most popular charter aircraft in the UK right now and this one with its enhanced performance benefits will be a popular addition to our fleet.”

Steven Marshall, interim group head of aviation for AGS Airports Ltd, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports said, “The introduction of Air Charter Scotland’s very first executive jet based at the company’s spiritual home at Glasgow Airport is fantastic news.

“Chartered services have played an important role in providing connectivity for passengers, including key workers, who had to travel by air for essential purposes during the pandemic when scheduled service alternatives were greatly reduced.

“At a time when our industry is facing huge challenges, it’s heartening to see that one of our airport partners is not only expanding its operations, but is doing so with the introduction of a more fuel-efficient aircraft.”