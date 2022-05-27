ATR to develop hybrid-electric regional aircraft called ‘EVO’

Regional aircraft-maker ATR, the is to develop a family of hybrid-electric regional aircraft by 2030 called EVO.

Announced by the French / Italian company earlier this month, the aircraft will feature refined design features and a new powerplant with a hybrid capability. It will also use “innovative technologies” to enhance performance, economics and sustainability, said ATR.

The new design will remain a two-engine turboprop but include new propellers, an enhanced cabin and will be compatible with 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

ATR aims to begin work on the program next year.

ATR’s CEO Stefano Bortoli said, “Our next generation of aircraft will be a step forward in responsible flying through further incremental innovation. When it enters the market, the new ATR ‘EVO’ will pave the way towards a decarbonized future for aviation.

“Key benefits include a 20% overall fuel improvement and 100% SAF compatibility. This means that the aircraft will emit over 50% less carbon dioxide than a regional jet when powered by kerosene. When using 100% SAF, its emissions will be close to zero.”

Fabrice Vautier, ATR’s senior vice president of commercial said, “The double digit operating cost savings will be achieved through 20% lower fuel burn and 20% overall maintenance cost reduction. This means airlines can serve thin routes more profitably, and communities can benefit from more connectivity, more essential services, and more economic development.”

Stéphane Viala, ATR’s senior vice president of engineering said, “We have issued a request for information to the main engine manufacturers for the development of the new powerplant that will combine existing and future generation engine technology.

“The ATR ‘EVO’ will feature improved performance in terms of time to climb and an enhanced cabin, with increased use of lighter bio-sourced materials. Recyclability will also be at the heart of our new design.”