Dassault reveals ultra-long range Falcon 10X business jet

French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation has revealed the Falcon 10X, an ultra-long range business jet in development that is expected to enter service at the end of 2025.

The Falcon 10X will offer a range of 8,600 miles (13,800km) and a top speed of 710mph (1,140km/h), meaning it will be capable of flying nonstop from New York to Shanghai, Los Angeles to Sydney, Hong Kong to New York or Paris to Santiago.

Dassault chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said, “Today we are introducing a new benchmark in business aviation.

“The Falcon 10X will offer an unrivalled passenger experience over both short- and long-duration flights, along with breakthrough safety features from Dassault’s frontline fighter technology. We have optimized every aspect of the aircraft with the passenger in mind and established a new level of capability for ultra-long-range aircraft.”

The 10X will have a cabin cross section of 6ft 8in (2.03 m) tall and 9ft 1in wide (2.77 m), larger than some regional jets, larger than any other “purpose-built” business jet flying today, said Dassault. The jet will also feature a new fuselage with 38 windows, each of which is almost 50% larger than those on the Falcon 8X.

its very-high aspect ratio wing will be made of carbon fiber composites and be equipped with advanced, retractable high-lift devices offering superior maneuverability at low approach speeds.

The twin-engine aircraft will be powered by the in-development Rolls Royce Pearl 10X, which delivers more than 18,000 pounds of thrust.

Its flight deck will make extensive use of touch screens, a “Digital Flight Control System”, derived directly from Dassault’s latest military technology. A single “smart throttle” will serve as the primary power control, connecting both engines to the Digital Flight Control System which will automatically manage the power of each engine as needed in different flight scenarios.

“We have set the bar for our new Falcon incredibly high,” said Trappier. “But I can confidently say that we have put this aircraft at the top of the market.”