Flying Colours continues taking on the Challengers with heavy maintenance checks

Flying Colours continues to satisfy market demand for 192-month inspections as heavy maintenance checks on a trio of Bombardier Challenger-family aircraft.

The latest series of heavy inspections began in April when an early model Bombardier Challenger 300 began the full gamut of heavy maintenance inspections, service bulletins and full landing gear restoration. A second early production Bombardier Challenger 300 began its 192-maintenance check in May and will subsequently have an interior upgrade and new external paint work completed by Flying Colours, before being redelivered to the customer. Joining the archetypal Challenger 300s is a Bombardier Challenger 604, which checked into the St. Louis hangars in July, and is currently undergoing a maintenance review.

These heavy inspections require full exposure of the airframe to allow for a comprehensive structural review to assess for cracks, corrosion or other potential weaknesses. A number of the aircraft components including flaps, doors and windshields are also removed for close inspection and landing gear undergoes complete restoration.

“The Challenger models are exceptional aircraft with the Challenger 300 being the world’s most popular super mid-size model. With more than a thousand original Challengers still in operation we have the tried and tested capabilities to complete these intense checks as they become due. With our dedicated interiors facility, external paint shops and avionics expertise we can also support customers looking to upgrade and refurbish aircraft at the same time,” said Eric Gillespie, executive VP of Flying Colours.