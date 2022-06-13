Atlantic Aviation announces $40 million upgrade

Last month, Atlantic Aviation announced a new 40-year master lease agreement at the Boca Raton Airport.

This lease agreement features a US$40 million commitment from Atlantic Aviation to upgrade, enhance, and expand existing airport infrastructure over the next seven years.

Atlantic Aviation’s planned infrastructure upgrades will add approximately 52,000 ft2 (4,830 m2) of new hangar space and 12,000 ft2 (1,114 m2) of new shop/office space. This will include the milling and paving approximately 710,000 ft2 (65,961 m2) of existing ramp space, and approximately 50,000 ft2 (4,645 m2) of new ramp space.

Atlantic CEO Tim Bannon said, “Atlantic Aviation is committed to Boca Raton for the long-haul and we’re proud to be participating in the city’s efforts to stimulate further economic development and attract new business.

“Our continued presence, coupled with these new facilities, will provide best in class service to visitors and everyone who proudly calls Boca Raton home.’”

Operations at Atlantic Aviation’s Boca Raton location have more than tripled since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is hoped these projects will improve Atlantic’s existing ramp and hangar capacity, expanding its 41-acre campus to accommodate a growing regional demand for private air travel.

“We are proud to be working with our municipal partners at the Boca Raton Airport Authority and the City of Boca Raton to continue delivering quality service for the area’s expanding residential and business communities,” said Joe Therrien, Atlantic Aviation’s general manager at Boca Raton Airport.

“We at the Boca Raton Airport Authority are proud of our strong partnership with Atlantic Aviation – a partnership that started when they first landed at Boca Raton Airport in 2014,” said Clara Bennett, executive director of the Boca Raton Airport Authority. “With this new lease agreement, Atlantic has committed to a substantial modernization of their facilities in Boca Raton, allowing them to provide even better service to the flying public. We are honored to continue our relationship with Atlantic Aviation well into the future.”