Alliance Aviation Services to unveil new FBO at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport

Hillwood and Alliance Aviation Services will soon complete construction and unveil the new fixed-based operation (FBO) facility at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

As all aspects of aviation business operations continue to grow at Alliance Airport, so does the need for larger, enhanced facilities to accommodate crews and visiting guests. The luxurious new FBO is a continuation of Alliance Aviation Services’ three-decade legacy of providing support services to general and corporate aviation as well as military and air cargo operations.

Construction of the new facility is scheduled to be completed in December 2022.

Designed by Corgan Architects and Amaze Design, the FBO space encompasses more than 20,000 square feet of lounges and meeting facilities along with an additional 68,000 square feet of attached hangar space.

Alliance Aviation Services now has six hangars totalling approximately 200,000 square feet to support the growing fleet of based aircraft.

Expanding upon the current FBO full-service offerings, the new space will allow for additional, first-class accommodations for flight crews, as well as more flexible, spacious lounges for pilots and passengers. Outdoor seating with ramp views has been integrated into the landscape as well. The 13901 Aviator Way building offers hangar space and premium office space for lease.

“The new FBO at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport uniquely positions us for the growing demand for an elite, private flying experience,” said Christian Childs, president of Alliance Aviation Companies at Hillwood. “Pilots and passengers will soon have access to expanded amenities and the highest level of customer service they’ve become accustomed to over the years.”

The world’s first industrial airport, Alliance Airport features a vast array of flight services including air cargo, corporate and government aviation, and is the cornerstone for the 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development, the nation’s most successful public-private partnerships. Born out of a collaboration between Hillwood, the City of Fort Worth and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Alliance Airport is now a key part of the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ), which also includes FedEx Southwest Regional Sort Hub and Amazon Air Regional Hub, among others. Alliance Airport is currently ranked as one of the top 20 U.S. Air Cargo Airports by the FAA, moving more than 2.4 billion pounds of cargo in 2021, a volume increase of 45.75% from the previous year.