Asia Flight Services receives multiple IS-BAH accreditations

Asia Flight Services has announced that it has achieved IS-BAH accreditation for its services provided in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

This accreditation was received after audits performed by Aviation Safety Asia, demonstrating that the necessary safety standards and procedures are properly established in the day by day operations of Asia Flight Services and its local operational bases.

The International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) is a set of global industry best practices for business aviation ground service providers that features at its core a safety management system (SMS).

In addition, all of Asia Flight Services’ stations including those in Bangladesh and in Papua New Guinea are successfully participating in the NATA Safety 1st Ground Safety Program.

“We are very proud of our entire team that achieved this important milestone for Asia Flight Services, which shows the commitment of the company’s leadership and all operations teams to safety. We foster for a strong safety culture and continuous improvements in our services.” said Guillaume Sautron, safety and standards manager of AFS.

Eric Ilowski, IBAC accredited lead auditor for AFS’s assessments against the IS-BAH Standard said, “This recognition comes at a very challenging time for the aviation industry and is testament to Asia Flight Services’ commitment to on-going investment in continuous improvement. It is great to see smart operators such as AFS use Covid-19 related downtime to improve safety standards and add further value for their clients.”