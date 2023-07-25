Avflight adds 25th FBO in Holland, Michigan

Avflight has acquired FlightLevel Aviation’s FBO at West Michigan Regional Airport (KBIV).

The acquisition is an exciting milestone for the company, marking the 25th location in its FBO network and the 8th in its home state of Michigan.

“Avflight Holland is a wonderful addition to our FBO network, adding yet another key Michigan tourism destination to our portfolio,” said Joe Meszaros, Avflight’s vice president of operations.

“We are thrilled to now support Holland’s businesses as a premier gateway to the region, welcoming leisure and business travelers alike. By partnering with the airport, our goal is to successfully meet the growing needs of West Michigan’s aviators.”

Avflight Holland will operate out of the airport’s terminal building, featuring a spacious lobby, offices, and two conference rooms with full A/V and seating up to 20. In addition, it has access to more than 50,000 square feet of hangar space able to accommodate aircraft up to a Gulfstream for overnight storage.

The FBO will undergo an Avflight rebrand to include new signage, design elements and décor.

Avflight will assess any future development needs based on growing demand.

Despite a change in ownership, tenants and regular customers of the airport will be greeted by the same faces they’ve come to know and trust as Avflight retains the existing staff.

As a full-service FBO, Avflight Holland offers jet fuel and avgas, airport management, expert ground handling, both short- and long-term hangar and tie-down space, oxygen service, GPU/power cart, lav service, baggage handling, aircraft pre-heating and de-icing, freight handling and loading, an on-site maintenance facility, a beautiful passenger terminal and lounge, complimentary refreshments, Wi-Fi, a comfortable crew lounge, and catering.