Avfuel and Embraer collaborate to bring SAF to MLB Airport

Avfuel Corporation and Embraer have announced their collaboration to bring Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The agreement comes as Embraer announces its commitment on climate action, such as achieving carbon neutral operations by 2040 and supporting the aviation industry´s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, both of which include integrating the use of SAF into its sustainability initiatives.

As part of the collaboration, Avfuel supplied Embraer with Neste MY SAF at its Melbourne, Florida, facility by delivering the fuel to Sheltair (KMLB) for storage and handling. Embraer aims to use the SAF in ongoing operations at its executive jet’s headquarters in Melbourne.

Avfuel provided its first delivery of the fuel to Embraer at Sheltair Melbourne on July 14. Each truckload (approximately 8,000 gallons) of the fuel from Neste’s Houston location provides a 19.1 metric ton reduction in carbon emissions over its lifecycle—equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 23.4 acres of U.S. forests per year. SAF is the most effective way to reduce a flight’s carbon footprint; and, in the future, SAF could deliver up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions versus traditional jet fuel in its neat form.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Embraer in furthering sustainability initiatives,” said Craig Sincock, Avfuel’s president and CEO. “We are honored to provide Embraer with the leading business aviation sustainability solution, SAF, and admire its resolve against climate change. By using SAF, Embraer’s not only providing for a significant reduction in carbon emissions, it’s also providing an exceptional educational opportunity to introduce operators to SAF.”

“At Embraer, we have a deeply rooted heritage in environmentalism, which drives us to find solutions toward a more sustainable future for business aviation. As part of those solutions, we have already begun using SAF when flying to industry events. However, we are now taking our efforts a step further,” said Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. “As we just announced our ESG commitments, it’s crucial that we lead by example to show our local community, our customers, and our operators that we are doing our part and taking immediate action to shape a more sustainable ecosystem of air travel.”

Embraer and Avfuel are part of the Business Aviation Coalition for Sustainable Aviation Fuel launched in 2018 and have been promoting discussions on the path forward for the continued adoption of SAF in business aviation, as well as supporting industry leading events and Embraer flying its full portfolio of business jets to some of those events on SAF. The coalition has a goal of reducing emissions through investments and innovation.

“As business aviation continues to grow, sustainable aviation fuel will be a vital part of advancing our industry and protecting the environment,” said Jamie Toler, general manager of Sheltair Melbourne. “We are delighted to be an instrument of change thanks to our relationship and partnership with Embraer and Avfuel. Our mutual commitment will only strengthen more environmentally friendly programs.”

Neste MY SAF is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue materials—such as used cooking oil. It is a drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for jet fuel. This makes Neste MY SAF an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft, requiring no new investments, modifications or changes to the aircraft or fuel distribution procedures.