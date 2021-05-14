Avfuel expands SAF reach with supply at Truckee Tahoe Airport District

Truckee Tahoe Airport District is the first general aviation airport in its region to make SAF available for jet and turbine aircraft that use the airport, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and aligning with the airport’s sustainability goals.

“Truckee Tahoe Airport District has long practiced good stewardship with its community, helping to protect our serene environment,” said Kevin Smith, KTRK general manager.

“The airport has implemented a Greenhouse Gas Reduction initiative, which now includes SAF — the most effective way to directly reduce emissions. We are proud to partner with Avfuel on this initiative, doing our part to help make the world a cleaner place and our industry realize its carbon emission reduction goals.”

Truckee Tahoe Airport District received its first delivery of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Avfuel on April 28. Each truckload (approximately 8,000 gallons) of Avfuel’s Neste MY SAF provides a 22 metric ton reduction in carbon emissions over its lifecycle, which is the equivalent of making five passenger vehicles zero emissions for one year.

SAF is the most effective way to reduce a flight’s carbon footprint. In the future, SAF could deliver up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions over its lifecycle versus traditional jet fuel if used in its neat form.

Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels, said, “Avfuel is excited to work with the Truckee Tahoe Airport District in expanding the reach of SAF. Together, we’re providing a cleaner solution that both provides significant emissions reductions and provides an educational opportunity on the environmental benefits and safety of SAF.”

Neste MY SAF is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue materials such as used cooking oil. It is a fully approved drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes Neste MY SAF an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft, requiring no new investments, modifications or changes to the aircraft, fuel distribution procedures or airport fuel storage tanks.