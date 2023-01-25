Avfuel, Neste come together At SDC as SAF collaboration continues

Avfuel will share its SDC aisle with Neste this year, as the companies’ joint effort to reduce aviation’s carbon emissions enters its third year.

Moving forward to create an efficient, continuous supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the United States and beyond, Neste will continue to provide Avfuel with SAF in volumes able to meet the growing demands of its customers in 2023, while Avfuel will continue as a branded SAF distributor for Neste, selling its product under the brand name Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Craig Sincock, president and CEO of Avfuel said, “I couldn’t be more proud of the progress Avfuel and Neste have collectively made the past two years to advance the availability of sustainable aviation fuel. It has required an extensive amount of collaboration, logistical expertise and joint educational efforts, which have paid dividends for our environment. I think I can speak for both companies when I say we are thrilled to continue along this trajectory, helping to further expand SAF’s availability in the months and years to come.”

“Together, Avfuel and Neste have been chartering a transformational journey for business aviation, enabling customers to have easy access to sustainable aviation fuel and reduce their carbon footprint meaningfully,” said Michael Sargeant, vice president, Renewable Aviation Americas at Neste. “As we are significantly increasing our capabilities around production and logistics with partners like Avfuel, we look forward to giving more business travelers the option to fly more sustainably, and helping the business aviation industry reach its net-zero goals by 2050.”

Since the collaboration began in 2021, Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel has helped original equipment manufacturers, corporate flight departments, fractional and commercial airlines, and fixed base operators reduce carbon emissions, with the SAF being delivered to 13 FBOs that hold consistent inventory of the fuel: Hillsboro Aviation (KHIO), ACI Jet (KSNA), Million Air Burbank (KBUR), Monterey Jet Center (KMRY), Del Monte Aviation (KMRY), Sonoma Jet Center (KSTS), Telluride Regional Airport (KTEX), Truckee Tahoe Airport District (KTRK), Atlantic Aviation in Aspen (KASE), Rifle (KRIL), Haden (KHDN), Montrose (KNTJ) and Thermal (KTRM). While the geographic availability of SAF molecules continues to expand, Avfuel has created a book-and-claim program to help increase availability of the fuel’s emissions reduction benefits, and supplied SAF to high-profile events, both helping to spur greater demand.

With one of the highest average blend ratios available in business aviation to date (30/70 SAF to petroleum-based jet fuel), each truckload of Neste MY SAF from Avfuel reduces carbon emissions by 19 metric tons across its lifecycle.

SAF is the most effective way to reduce the carbon footprint of air travel. Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80%* compared to fossil jet fuel if used in its neat, concentrated form. It is a today solution, commercially available and in use worldwide.

Neste MY SAF is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil. It is a fully approved drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes Neste MY SAF an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from air travel, requiring no new investments, modifications or changes to aircraft, fuel distribution procedures or airport fuel storage tanks.