Avfuel welcomes jetCenters of Colorado – FNL to branded FBO network

Avfuel Corporation has welcomed jetCenters of Colorado’s FNL location as a branded FBO partner.

The addition brings all three premier, fullservice jetCenters’ locations, Denver (APA), Colorado Springs (COS) and FNL, into the Avfuel Network.

“We’re thrilled to have the jetCenters of Colorado FBOs under the Avfuel umbrella,” said Mark Haynes, vice president of sales for Avfuel. “jetCenters commitment to its customers is well known, and Avfuel is honored to be considered the best-choice fuel supplier for those customers, from business and general aviation to military aircraft operations.”

“Having Avfuel providing fuel for all three FBOs was the right move for us,” said Tony Buckley, jetCenters of Colorado’s President and CEO. “It will help streamline our business, and elevate our customers’ experience.”

Those attending the NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference can visit jetCenters of Colorado in booths 737 and 739 to learn more about its locations’ premier services and amenities.