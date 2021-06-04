Baker Aviation adds sixth Citation X to fleet

Baker Aviation, a full-service aircraft maintenance, management, and charter company, has added its sixth Citation X to its fleet of 13 aircraft.

Now located in the newly built 66,000+ square foot facility at Fort Worth, Meacham International Airport (KFTW), Baker Aviation continues to position the business for growth which opens several key positions within flight operations and maintenance. Pilot hiring is also fully underway with a move to a home base model.

Stan Baker, III, president of Baker Aviation, said, “We have continued to build our fleet at the most critical time. For our business, it is not a comeback from Covid-19 as we never lapsed in talent and admiration. Investing in the new facility that we built in 2019 launched our growth strategy of making Baker the charter-management powerhouse in this region that we are today. We are advantageously located in the middle of the country with easy access to either coast, Mexico, or the Caribbean, and the Citation X is an outstanding business jet for today’s charter market. Placing industry veteran Harry Mitchel as VP of Operations earlier this year has also positioned us as leaders in this market and I look forward to his leadership and success.”

Established in 2008 exclusively as a private jet services company to provide a broad scope of customized aviation services, Baker Aviation has diversified their maintenance platforms and product offerings over the years and today serves as a full-service aircraft maintenance, avionics, management, and global charter company.

Baker Aviation Services Group was formed in 2019 to manage current strategic partnerships, dealerships, contractual management, and compliance, as well as direct HOT-STOP ‘L’ fire containment kit sales.