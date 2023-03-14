Capital Air Ambulance launch paediatric service

Capital Air Ambulance has announced the full capability of its brand new paediatric service.

The Bristol-based operator’s air ambulance fleet is now equipped for the safe and efficient transfer of children across all ages, and primed to meet the needs of almost all complex emergencies, including critical care patients.

Part of the Pula Aviation Services Group, Capital King Air fixed-wing aircraft are rigged with an extensive suite of intensive care monitoring equipment and treatment capabilities, from ventilators to critical care medications and invasive monitoring.

Combined with an expert paediatric team, this allows the air ambulance provider to transport level 3 patients internationally, from bed to bed. This includes children on a ventilator and those requiring intravenous medications to support heart & circulation. For longer distances, Capital’s in-house charter service can arrange medical repatriation on commercial airliners, either seated or using a stretcher.

Capital paediatric aeromedical division is headed by Dr Anna Barrow, paediatric intensive care (PICU) consultant. The expert team, comprising of 30 doctors and nurses, has extensive experience in the care of critically ill children and bring their knowledge and expertise to the air ambulance operator’s patients.

Dr Anna Barrow said, “We are very excited to be starting the paediatric aspect of Capital’s service. Being injured or unwell is a frightening experience for any child and their family, even more so when it happens far from home. We are committed to providing the highest level of care for your child, and our staff will be there to hold their hand all the way home.’’

Lisa Humphries, business development director said, “We take great pride in the service Capital Air Ambulance can now offer to children, families and medical teams. Our goal is to provide a caring and supportive medical and nursing service of the very highest quality to every child.”