Clay Lacy Aviation commits over $500,000 in scholarships

Clay Lacy Aviation has strengthened its commitment to the future of aviation by funding scholarships in diverse areas within the industry and geographic regions.

The 55-year-old private aviation company, specializing in aircraft management, charter, maintenance and FBO services throughout the U.S., announces it has raised its commitment to over US$500,000 in scholarships and support to the next generation of aviation professionals.

Clay Lacy Aviation has pledged US$281,000 to students through new scholarships, in addition to the $225,000 in scholarships it has granted since 2015.

“We are committed to helping talented individuals discover and thrive in this vital industry,” said Scott Cutshall, SVP development and sustainability. “Aviation professionals build rewarding lives for themselves and their families, and it’s crucial that leaders in the industry are able to support them in realizing their professional goals and career dreams.”

Developing this professional pipeline helps create economic opportunities and growth for the cities Clay Lacy serves, as well. In areas where scholarship recipients are close to Clay Lacy facilities, such as Oxford, the company engages in mentoring of students, including on-site shadowing of employees, and hands-on training.

Clay Lacy’s partnership with CT Aerotech has been built over the nearly decade-long presence the company has had in Connecticut, with a history of hiring Aerotech graduates. Clay Lacy broke ground in 2022 on the first phase of its US$20-million, 11-acre development at the airport, which will see a new fixed-base operations (FBO) and 40,000-square-foot hangar.

“The Clay Lacy scholarship helped me complete my private pilot license and begin instrument training while finishing my degree at Orange Coast College,” said Joey White. “Today I have completed my bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management, and am preparing to begin training for my commercial certificate. The scholarship made college feel like more than just a classroom; it was a place where I could step into my future.”

The scholarship initiatives also align with the company’s larger holistic strategy for sustainable operations, on the ground and in the air. Clay Lacy is fostering the next generation of aviation professionals and supporting the local communities where we live and work.