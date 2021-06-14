Clay Lacy Aviation expands fleet

Clay Lacy Aviation continues to expand its private jet charter fleet in Seattle with a Cessna Citation X at Boeing Field and a Bombardier Challenger 300 at Paine Field in nearby Snohomish County.

Both of these super-midsize jets feature seating for eight, Wi-Fi, satellite phones and will join a Dassault Falcon 2000LX and Challenger 350 at Boeing Field, and a Hawker 900XP at Tacoma Narrows Airport.

One of the fastest super-midsize business jets ever produced, this eight-passenger Citation X flies at speeds up to 525 knots. Communications and entertainment amenities include domestic Wi-Fi, international satellite phone, and entertainment center. Each passenger has a personal display monitor and easy control over the cabin environment. The aircraft features a fully stocked mini galley and an enclosed lavatory in the aft cabin.

Soaring above the weather at 45,000 feet, this eight-passenger Challenger 300 flies 3,100 nonstop nautical miles at speeds at up to 450 knots. Advanced communication and entertainment technologies include high-speed Wi-Fi with streaming capability, domestic and international satellite phone and Airshow. There is also a full-featured galley, inflight luggage access and an enclosed lavatory. Charter clients from cities like Bellevue and Mercer Island will save time and hassles thanks to its convenient Paine Field location.