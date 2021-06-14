Business Airport International
You are at:»»»Clay Lacy Aviation expands fleet

Clay Lacy Aviation expands fleet

0
By on Aircraft, News, Uncategorized
Clay Lacy Aviation continues to expand its private jet charter fleet in Seattle
Clay Lacy Aviation continues to expand its private jet charter fleet in Seattle

Clay Lacy Aviation continues to expand its private jet charter fleet in Seattle with a Cessna Citation X at Boeing Field and a Bombardier Challenger 300 at Paine Field in nearby Snohomish County.

Both of these super-midsize jets feature seating for eight, Wi-Fi, satellite phones and will join a Dassault Falcon 2000LX and Challenger 350 at Boeing Field, and a Hawker 900XP at Tacoma Narrows Airport.

One of the fastest super-midsize business jets ever produced, this eight-passenger Citation X flies at speeds up to 525 knots. Communications and entertainment amenities include domestic Wi-Fi, international satellite phone, and entertainment center. Each passenger has a personal display monitor and easy control over the cabin environment. The aircraft features a fully stocked mini galley and an enclosed lavatory in the aft cabin.

Soaring above the weather at 45,000 feet, this eight-passenger Challenger 300 flies 3,100 nonstop nautical miles at speeds at up to 450 knots. Advanced communication and entertainment technologies include high-speed Wi-Fi with streaming capability, domestic and international satellite phone and Airshow. There is also a full-featured galley, inflight luggage access and an enclosed lavatory. Charter clients from cities like Bellevue and Mercer Island will save time and hassles thanks to its convenient Paine Field location.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Paige is an experienced journalist and editor who started her career covering the building and architecture sector. After several years writing and editing online and print articles for leading journals in this sector, she is bringing her thorough approach to technical content to covering aerospace engineering. In her spare time she enjoys traveling and is always planning her next trip

Related Posts

Comments are closed.