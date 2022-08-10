Clay Lacy breaks ground on development at Waterbury-Oxford Airport

Clay Lacy Aviation has served the private aviation needs of the Northeast United States since 2016. Recently, it strengthened its commitment to the area and its economic future by celebrating the groundbreaking of its US$20 million expansion at Waterbury-Oxford Airport (KOXC) in Oxford, Connecticut.

To foster the next generation of aviation professionals, Clay Lacy Aviation has also established an annual scholarship and internship program with CT Aerotech which operates a two-year Airframe Mechanics and Aircraft Maintenance Technology program in Hartford, Connecticut.

“We’re breaking ground on what will be one of the finest FBOs and aviation facilities in the country,” said Brian Kirkdoffer, president and CEO of Clay Lacy Aviation. As its East Coast headquarters, “It will expand and enhance all of the services that we provide. Oxford will be an incredible economic and employment engine, attracting and supporting the finest aircraft and flight operations in the world.”

The first 11-acre phase will feature a passenger terminal, executive offices and a 40,000-square-foot hangar, with a focus on sustainable facilities and operations. Clay Lacy’s commitment to job creation and economic growth for the Oxford community will result in 200 new high-paying jobs with an annual payroll in excess of US$32 million and 420 indirect jobs during the construction process. The new full-service FBO and maintenance facility is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

“Investments like this serve a very significant role in the overall economic development mission of the Connecticut Airport Authority,” said its executive director, Kevin Dillon, A.A.E. The partnership with Clay Lacy will have region-wide benefits. “It elevates the stature and status of the airport and allows us to attract activity all over.”

David Lehman, commissioner, Connecticut Department of Economic & Community Development, spoke of the larger importance of Clay Lacy’s KOXC development. “Businesses both in state and out of state want to know what options are out there for private aviation. This delivers that. This is another selling point for the state of Connecticut and the growth that we foresee in the economy.”

Clay Lacy has worked with CT Aerotech, a Connecticut-based aircraft mechanics school, to develop technicians to enter the aviation industry. With a history of hiring Aerotech graduates, the company announced a new scholarship and internship program for students pursuing FAA certifications as airframe and powerplant technicians, providing $16,000 in annual scholarships and $10,500 in on-the-job internships.

“We’ve established a great pipeline to support Connecticut and its economy,” said John Ryan, principal, CT Aerotech, of the partnership and internships with Clay Lacy. “This scholarship program just further strengthens that resolve to put people here in Connecticut to work and get these jobs.”

All of the facilities under construction will be built in accordance with Clay Lacy’s Sustainability Strategy, and will be certified carbon neutral. The facilities include solar panel provisions, electric vehicle (EV) charging, electric aircraft charging, efficient building design, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The 16-acre site is able to accommodate additional phases, and an additional investment of $20 million, that would add an additional 80,000 square feet of hangar and office space.