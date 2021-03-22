Clay Lacy offers SAF at Van Nuys and Orange County FBOs

Clay Lacy Aviation will offer sustainable aviation fuel at the company’s two FBOs at Van Nuys Airport and John Wayne Orange County Airport.

World Fuel Services begins monthly SAF deliveries to both locations this month, with 2021 deliveries to total a minimum of 100,000 gallons.

World Fuel is also providing renewable diesel (RD) fuel to power Clay Lacy’s fuel trucks, GPUs, tugs and other ground support vehicles.

SAF reduces net greenhouse gasses by up to 80%. This represents a reduction of approximately 192 tons of carbon this year, the equivalent of 475,000 miles driven by an average car. Clay Lacy’s transition to renewable diesel will eliminate 64.5 tons of carbon in 2021, the equivalent of 8,225,828 smartphones charged.

The SAF and RD delivered to Clay Lacy is produced by World Energy, a green energy solutions provider that empowers leaders in transportation sector to make meaningful and immediate progress toward reducing carbon emissions. The SAF is produced from inedible agricultural wastes and is certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials.

“We are delighted to begin providing a regular supply of SAF and renewable diesel to both Clay Lacy FBOs,” said Darren Fuller, World Fuel Services. “Demand for SAF is growing and it is rewarding to work with Clay Lacy to help our industry achieve its goal of cutting carbon emission in half by 2050.”

“World Fuel is a key partner in our sustainability strategy, implementing a broad range of initiatives to significantly reduce our carbon footprint,” said Scott Cutshall, Clay Lacy’s SVP of Business Operations. “Developed in concert with their sustainability experts at World Kinect Energy, our strategy also includes carbon offset programs for aircraft management clients, and Van Nuys and Orange County FBO customers, as well as renewable energy and sustainable purchasing, construction and operating practices. We are proud to report that all Clay Lacy facilities have achieved net-zero carbon status for calendar years 2019 and 2020.”

Clay Lacy is also a member of the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) and serves on its Environment Committee. NATA has been a strong advocate for increasing the production and availability of SAF at federal, state and local levels through the Business Aviation Coalition for Sustainable Fuel. “It is rewarding to see the efforts of our team and industry partner organizations result in a greater awareness, adoption and supply of SAF,” said Timothy Obitts, President & CEO, NATA. “Clay Lacy and World Fuel are leaders toward an exciting future.”