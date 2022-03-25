Alpha offers new hangar space at Bellingham Airport, Washington State

Alpha Technologies at Bellingham International Airport in Washington State is offering opportunities to reserve hangar space in a new US$20 million hangar complex currently under construction.

The hangar complex features two new hangars offering a total of more than 73,000 square feet of space with an additional 4,000 square feet of attached office space.

The hangars are expected to be completed this summer and there is a window of opportunity now for aircraft owners and operators to contact Alpha and customize space in one or both hangars. They are designed to accommodate aircraft up to a BBJ Max, Gulfstream G700, and Global 8000. Both hangars will have direct access to the airport movement area on the newly constructed taxilane designed to accommodate ADG III aircraft with private ramp space.

Hangar 1 has 28ft high hangar door and is designed to service corporate operators and businesses. The hangar includes 34,000 square feet of hangar space with 4,000 square feet of office space and exclusive private vehicle parking.

Hangar 2 features a 44ft high hangar door and is designed for heavy and commercial jets. It features more than 39,000 square feet of hangar space with a fire foam suppression system and exclusive use of vehicle parking.

“Alpha Technologies is pleased to be able to offer the Bellingham Airport and the community a development to meet the demands of our thriving community,” said Fred Kaiser, chairman of Alpha Technologies. “These facilities are designed and equipped to meet the business aviation needs of our global customer base. The additional space and hangarage can accommodate both larger aircraft and increasing demand at KBLI”.

Located in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, Bellingham International Airport (KBLI) is the most convenient Port of Entry Airport in the Northwest, a HUB for domestic and international travel, and a great tech stop to Alaska and the Pacific Rim. Less than 50 miles (80km) from Vancouver, BC (CYVR) and 90 miles (145km) from Seattle (SEA), BLI is truly the Gateway to the Pacific Northwest.

If you would like to reserve space or want more information on the new hangar complex at Bellingham International Airport please contact voliver@alphatechnologies.com