Cutter Aviation breaks ground on new hangar complex at Phoenix Deer Valley Airport

Cutter Aviation has broken ground on its US$12 million hangar complex at Phoenix Deer Valley Airport.

The first phase of the 60,000-square-foot structure, expected to be completed by early 2023, will give much needed relief to the hangar demand in this fast-paced growing region. The hangar complex also includes 3,700 square feet of office space.

“We are excited to begin the construction of this new hangar complex at Phoenix Deer Valley Airport and continue with our commitment to Phoenix and the Deer Valley Regional Airport. The opportunity to invest, grow, create new jobs and support regional economic development for the City of Phoenix has never been greater,” said Will Cutter, president and CEO of Cutter Aviation.

“There hasn’t been any new construction at the nation’s second-busiest general aviation airport in nearly 20 years. Our plan is to continue to invest in our community for many years to come, and this new hangar is just the beginning of many great things coming to the Deer Valley region.”

The Phillips 66-branded facility is the sole fuel provider on the field and one of nine in Cutter’s network of facilities. Located on the west side of the airport just off taxiway Charlie, the three-community hangar complex will be able to accommodate up to a Gulfstream G-700 or Bombardier Global Express.