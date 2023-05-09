Elite Air breaks ground on new jet center

The new private terminal and hangar is under construction and expected to open in 2025.

The new private terminal and hangar is under construction and expected to open in 2025.

Elite Air recently broke ground on the Elite Air Jet Center project l ocated at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport (KPIE).

“The Elite Air Jet Center will give our clients the convenience and luxury on the ground that they have come to know and expect from us in the air,” said Elite Air president AJ Becker.

“We will cut absolutely no corners in preparing this space for our customers and will be sure to get everything exactly right before cutting the ribbon,” said company CEO Gray Gibbs.

The Elite Air Jet Center will feature a 7,000 square-foot private terminal and over 65,000 square feet of hangar space.

Hangar space is highly limited, and the Elite Air Jet Center is accepting applications from qualified future residents now.

“Hangar space has become tight throughout the Tampa Bay Area—and even nationwide,” Becker said. “We are pleased to be able to add this valuable, in-demand service to the local economy and beyond.”