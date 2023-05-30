Daher transitions to sustainable aviation fuel

Daher has shared its experience in the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the company’s flight operations at the Tarbes, France headquarters site of Daher’s Aircraft Division in southwestern France.

Nicolas Chabbert, the senior vice president of Daher’s Aircraft Division, said that the company is fully committed to the use of sustainable aviation fuels for the transition to low-carbon emission aviation, and it wants to set an example. However, the availability of such fuel is still an issue, and he hopes to see it soon available everywhere.

Chabbert said, “We took the initiative of going a step further by joining with the Spanish airline Volotea –a carrier that connects small and mid-sized cities in Europe which flies from Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrenees Airport as part of its route network – to convince the fuel provider World Fuel Services to supply SAF on the platform.

“We expect our example will bring other operators to use renewable energy on airplanes.”

James Hardacre, World Fuel Services’ vice president of sales for business aviation in Europe, the Middle East and Asia said, “With Daher’s adoption of SAF for its needs at Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrenees Airport, all users at this facility can now benefit from our supply of Neste-blended Jet A fuel.”

Daher’s flight operations which include production, testing, training, maintenance and delivery/liaison activities from Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrenees Airport – use a jet fuel blended with 30% of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel supplied by World Fuel Services.

Produced from sustainably sourced renewable waste and residue raw materials, the application of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel in its neat form reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30% over the fuel’s life cycle, compared to fossil-based jet fuel.

When utilized as a drop-in fuel compatible with existing aircraft engines and airport infrastructure, Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is blended with fossil jet fuel and certified to meet ASTM jet fuel specifications.