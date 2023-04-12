DC Aviation Al-Futtaim adds two new aircraft to its managed fleet

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF), a leading business aviation services provider, has expanded its fleet under management with the addition of two aircraft – a Bombardier Global 6000 and Global 5000. DCAF will operate the new aircraft on behalf of the private owners.

The addition of these aircraft brings DCAF’s total number of managed aircraft to 11, further reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing private and business jet operator in the Middle East.

The management contracts will see DCAF provide full Flight Operational Aircraft Management services, Continuous Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO), hangar parking and FBO handling at its facility at Al Maktoum International Airport, in addition to providing maintenance services for the two aircraft.

Commenting on the new additions to the fleet, Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DCAF said, “We have had a very strong start to the year with the addition of the Global 6000 and Global 5000 aircraft. The addition of these two exceptional business jets in addition to the Global 7500 earlier this year, in our 10th year of operation, reinforces our position as one of the leading operators in the Middle East. Asset owners continue to believe in our commitment to transparency, quality and delivery of service, as well as our unmatched expertise in aircraft management and we look forward to delivering on our promises.”