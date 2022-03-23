DC Aviation completes 10-year check on Global 5000

DC Aviation’s maintenance center at Stuttgart Airport has successfully completed a 10-year check on a Global 5000, including an avionics and internet upgrade as well as cabin refurbishment.

The extensive maintenance work included a general overhaul of the nose and main landing gear, including installation and removal. The airframe and flap fairings were partially painted for sustained protection against environmental influences. The idle period was also used for an overhaul of the aircraft cabin.

In addition to the structural work, an avionics upgrade was performed in accordance with the latest standard. By using iPad Tablet Solutions for the electronic flight bag, constantly updated data (such as flight altitude) can be accessed using iPads.

The cabin of the Global 5000 was also equipped with the KU-LuxStream ultra-high-speed internet service that enables data transmission of 15 Mbit/s worldwide, and even 25 Mbit/s in North American as far as Hawaii. .

Jürgen Sehne, vice president maintenance & CAMO at DC Aviation said, “On several occasions, we have equipped business jets with the latest technologies in avionics and cabin connectivity. Our experienced maintenance team is able to perform even complex work with the highest level of reliability and expertise.”

DC Aviation provides line and base maintenance services for a wide range of aircraft types in a 5,000 m2 hangar at Stuttgart Airport (EDDS) and a 12,500 m2 certified maintenance facility at Al Maktoum International Airport (OMDW) in Dubai. Starting in the middle of the year, an additional 6,000 m2 of hangar space will be available at the new site in Oberpfaffenhofen (EDMO) for maintenance work on customer aircraft.