ExecuJet announces opening of FBO in Tel Aviv

ExecuJet, part of Luxaviation Group, one of the largest business aircraft and helicopter operators worldwide, is opening a fixed-base operation (FBO) services in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The FBO is managed in partnership with leading Israeli aviation and tourism company Flyeast and will be part of the luxury Fattal Terminal at Ben Gurion Airport. Services offered will include VIP passenger processing, supervisory aircraft handling, concierge services, flight arrangements and charter solutions.

Mike Berry, ExecuJet’s president Aviation Services and vice president Middle East, said, “We’re now finalizing key project elements such as passenger flow within the VIP passenger lounge within the Fattal Terminal. We’re planning to deliver the highest service levels to our many valued clients.

“The man behind the terminal, David Fattal is already globally respected as a hospitality expert. He owns Fattal Hotels, which operates over 200 hotels across 19 countries.”

Alongside the FBO project, ExecuJet is working with Flyeast to establish a charter business unit in Tel Aviv. “It will be seen as an extension of our global charter network and generate flights for the group and the local business,” said Berry. The FBO facility in Tel Aviv enables ExecuJet to capitalize on increased traffic in the region, due to the treaty signed in 2020 by Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whilst helping to support relations between the two countries.

“Despite the challenges facing the global aviation industry, at ExecuJet we continue to concentrate on innovation and the expansion of our outstanding services across the Middle East and, indeed, the world,” said Berry.