ExecuJet to open FBO at Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport

ExecuJet, part of Luxaviation Group, is opening an FBO facility at Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport.

The FBO will feature a presidential suite, double-story crew lounge with viewing deck and games room, airside hotel room suite, transit lounge smoking area and bar. The terminal will also have discrete working and rest areas with landside access for both passengers and crew, with a duty-free shop, complimentary Wi-Fi, prayer rooms, television, refreshments, newspapers and magazines. The facility will have 33,000 sqm of modern FBO amenities over three floors.

Sari Sawaya, vice president, ExecuJet Middle East said, “The team are working hard to ensure that the FBO is ready by the beginning of 2023 and we’re counting down the days until we can unveil our brand-new facility to the world.

“At ExecuJet, customer service is at the core of everything we do, and we pride ourselves on delivering excellence in a comprehensive range of business aviation services. Our new aviation mega-structure will enable us to expand on our current customer service offering and provide the best experience possible. This expansion is key for the growth ambitions of ExecuJet Middle East and builds upon our current two facilities at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.”