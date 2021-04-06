ACI Jet opens for business at San Luis Obispo facility

ACI Jet has announced the commencement of operations from its new FBO and operations facility at San Luis Obispo County Airport in California.

The design of the new facility was inspired by the coastal mountain region of California. Natural wood finishes combined with exposed steel and neutral colors create a space that seamlessly transitions travelers to this stunning region of the world.

Groundbreaking on the showroom hangar and corporate offices began in 2018. The new facility exceeds all guidelines established for environmentally friendly industrial design, including CalGreen certification.

The company’s aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operation will also move its administrative and sales operations to the new building, featuring two dedicated conference rooms, an expanded secure parts and tooling space, and two dedicated offices for clients to use while their aircraft are undergoing maintenance. The client office space is integrated with the FBO, designed to mimic a five-star hotel.

“Maintenance customers have a front row seat when their aircraft are being serviced,” said Dave Jensen, senior vice president of aircraft maintenance. “From the window of their fully furnished, private office on the second floor, they have full view of their aircraft, access to real-time data about their maintenance visit schedule and a team of people focused on their experience. We’re transforming the aircraft maintenance experience to one commensurate with the private jet travel experience that these same planners and managers provide their aircraft owners.”

“The Showroom hangar is what I’m most excited about,” said Kellee Valentine, ACI Jet’s senior vice president of flight operations. The Showroom hangar primarily houses ACI Jet’s managed fleet of private aircraft and features floor-to-ceiling glass walls, visually removing the barrier between the FBO customers, the general public, and the airport environment.