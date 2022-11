Galaxy FBO opens at Addison Airport

Galaxy FBO has opened its facility at Addison Airport Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

The new FBO is located on the southeast side of Addison Airport (ADS), at the end of Runway 33. The modern, purpose-built facility includes a single-story terminal building with dedicated pilot and passenger lounges, conference rooms and an enclosed vehicle garage.

The FBO has three large corporate hangars with adjacent office space and the largest uninterrupted ramp at ADS at 7 acres. The new campus is located just across from the Addison Circle Park for easy access.

The FBO encompass World Fuel Corporation’s Air Elite Network standards and features a single-story 13,000 square foot FBO building, two identical 39,000 square feet hangars and a single 31,000 square foot hangar, with 28ft height and wide door clearance. Additional parking, storage, and office space adjacent to the hangars are also available for lease to prospected aviation-related tenants.

The FBO is open from 6am to 10pm with 24 hour service available upon request and offers Jet-A and 100LL by World Fuel Services and Philips 66.