HOVA Flight Services opens FBO at Hanover County Municipal Airport

HOVA Flight Services, a full-service FBO located at the Hanover County Municipal Airport (KOFP), has opened a new FBO facility.

The FBO is located in a newly built, modern terminal with a spacious lobby for travelers, conference room facilities, pilot lounge and flight planning facilities.

HOVA is a full-service FBO offering competitive fuel prices, ramp line services (fuel, oxygen, lavatory, GPU, etc.) aircraft maintenance and concierge services for business and general aviation aircraft. The new facility also includes a spacious 15,000 sq. ft. hangar for aircraft storage and is regarded as the best business aviation FBO in the entire Richmond metro area.

“Whether you’re visiting Richmond or just stopping to refuel. Our highly skilled and dedicated customer service professionals are available to assist with every request,” said Keith Bryan, HOVA’s operations manager.

“From line service to gourmet catering to concierge services, we strive to provide outstanding service with attention to the smallest details. Every team member at HOVA Flight Services is committed to the safety, comfort, and privacy for our business aviation guests.”