Paragon adds Ross Aviation at Stuart Jet Center to its network

Paragon Aviation Group adds Ross Aviation’s newest FBO acquisition at Witham Field Airport in Stuart, Florida to its FBO network.

Formerly known as Stuart Jet Center, the FBO offers more than 15 acres of lighted, secure ramp space plus over 400,000 square feet of hangar space.

“Ross Aviation at Stuart Jet Center is an alternative to the more congested FBOs at Palm Beach International Airport. Located on Florida’s beautiful Treasure Coast, SUA is a quick access point whether travelers visit for business or pleasure,” said Megan Barnes, president of Paragon Aviation Group. “We are honored to continue our symbiotic relationship with Ross Aviation in providing passengers and crew members the best in safety, service, reliability, quality and value at each one of our FBOs around the globe.”

Ross Aviation offers VIP concierge services including valet transportation, comfortable lounge areas, gourmet catering and private conference rooms. Crew members can expect clean and high-tech facilities, efficient quick turns and full-service ground handling.

“We are proud to welcome Stuart Jet Center to our expanding network of FBOs. South Florida is an important market, and we’ve long admired the level of flight hospitality that the team provides for both based tenants and transient guests on the large, well-maintained campus. The Capen brothers, Dan, Doug, and Jeff, will continue to lead Ross Aviation at Stuart Jet Center, and we are committed to combining the best of Ross Aviation with their decades-long track record of excellence,” said Brian Corbett, chief executive officer of Ross Aviation.

The Paragon Network has surpassed 111 FBO locations worldwide in 26 countries. Internationally, with FBOs in Barcelona, Brussels, Cape Town, Dubai, Geneva, Madrid, Monterrey, Sydney and Paris, much of the predominant business regions are covered. Top U.S. markets consist of Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Seattle and Washington D.C.