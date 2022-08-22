Rise Aviation adds new charter provider at North Texas Regional Airport

Rise Aviation has announced the addition of Generation Jets, a leading provider in private aviation offering charter, sales, acquisitions, management and maintenance services at North Texas Regional Airport (NTRA).

Generation Jets has recently relocated to North Texas after proudly serving the Washington area since 2002. Their team lives with a lifelong passion for aviation and has spent the last 20 years crafting perfection in private flight services, including ownership and operation of rotor and fixed-wing companies based in the Pacific Northwest with multiple divisions and businesses across the USA.

Rise Aviation is a full-service Fixed Base Operation located north of Dallas at NTRA (GYI) in Denison, Texas. Rise Aviation’s mission is to provide our customers exceptional service, dependable quality products, a clean professional facility and a warm friendly experience at a fair and competitive price.