Titan Aviation Fuels welcomes Jetscape to branded network

Titan Aviation Fuels has welcomed Jetscape to its branded FBO Network.

Jetscape is located at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). The closest FBO to downtown Fort Lauderdale, Jetscape offers a full-service business aviation center that delivers excellence and extends a gateway of safety, security, and privacy to the general aviation community.

Jetscape has over 100,000 square feet of combined hangar space, including the largest hangars at FLL, the complex allows Jetscape to serve a broad variety of customers.

“As one of the largest suppliers of aviation fuel in the country, we are thrilled to partner with Titan Aviation Fuels. They have long had a strong reputation for providing highly personalized service and they truly understand our FBO business,” said Troy Menken, president of Jetscape.

“We are pleased to add Jetscape to our Titan branded FBO network,” said Robbie Stallings, president of Titan Aviation Fuels. “We look forward to helping them grow their business in the Fort Lauderdale area.”

After years of planning, Jetscape will soon launch a facility at Fort Lauderdale International Airport. The new FBO complex will feature a 25,000+ square foot aviation center and FBO terminal with one 80,000+ square foot hangar on a twenty-five-acre parcel of land at Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL).