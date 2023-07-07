First PC-12 NGX now flying in Japan

The first PC-12 NGX has been handed over to OpenSky, a Japanese private jet membership company.

From now on, the single-engine turboprop with its unique Asian-style design will carry passengers to destinations all over Japan.

The Japanese operator additionally took delivery of a PC-24 Super Versatile Jet this year, which it will also use to offer business flights. In addition, the company has placed an order for a second PC-24 which will be delivered in fall 2024.

OpenSky CEO Shigeto Honda said, “Our PC-12 NGX has gone viral since arriving in Japan. I’ve already flown several legs in the cabin of PC-12 NGX in Japan, and I’m very pleased. Our first customers to fly with the PC-12 told me they prefer it to the twin-engine turboprop which they used before. The propeller low-speed mode delivers a significant reduction in cabin noise for great passenger comfort.”

Ignaz Gretener, VP general aviation at Pilatus, isaid, “Business customers all over the world appreciate the unique capabilities of the PC-12 NGX and the PC-24. The dynamic team at OpenSky Inc. understands how to deliver the premium service that will go hand in hand with these aircraft. Thank you very much to this outstanding Japanese company for their confidence in Pilatus and we are proud that our aircraft now have an opportunity to prove themselves in this important market”.