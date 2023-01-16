Flexjet announces major expansion of private jet terminal network

Flexjet has announced that it will open three additional private jet terminals, bringing its total to eight within the USA.

The new terminals will be located at Miami’s Opa-Locka Executive Airport, Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (ICAO: KBZN) and Arizona’s Scottsdale Airport (ICAO: KSDL). The Miami terminal also will serve as the seasonal hub for Flexjet’s South Florida helicopter service, an industry first.

“More people than ever are electing to travel by private aircraft. Expanding our private terminals in top locations ensures a more intimate experience for our owners,” said Flexjet chief experience officer Megan Wolf. “This increase in traffic means the large general aviation Fixed Based Operators (FBOs) in popular departure and arrival points are more hectic than in the past. Flexjet’s Owners-only lounges offer comfort and amenities to ease the transition from the jet to your final destination.”

Flexjet’s expanded private jet terminal network is part of a larger commitment by the company to build out its physical infrastructure.

Flexjet’s Opa-Locka Executive Airport private jet terminal is expected to be the first of the newly announced terminals to open.

The Miami terminal also will serve as the seasonal hub for Flexjet’s South Florida helicopter service, which has begun for the 2023 winter season. Flexjet launched its helicopter division to provide last-mile transport for owners of Flexjet aircraft traveling from airports to their final destinations, a door-to-door travel solution not available through any other provider in the USA.