Flexjet launches private helicopter division with Sikorsky S-76s

Flexjet has launched a private helicopter division, integrating Associated Aircraft Group (AAG), which was acquired by parent Directional Aviation, into the Flexjet family.

Flexjet will extend complimentary helicopter hours to its Gulfstream G650 fractional owners, and will sell add-on fractional, lease and charter access in Flexjet-branded Sikorsky S-76 helicopters.

These private helicopters will be outfitted with a seating configuration for up to six passengers plus two pilots. The aircraft can fly at 155 knots per hour and has a range of 300 nautical miles.

The new division will provide on-demand transportation regionally as well as last-mile transport for owners of Flexjet aircraft traveling from airports to their final destinations.

With over 25 years industry experience, Eli Flint has been named as president of Flexjet’s new private helicopter division.

Flexjet’s S-76’s incorporate Baldwin Safety’s helicopter Safety Management System (SMS), with a pre-flight risk assessment program, hazard reporting system and a customized landing zone survey conducted for off-airport operations.

“Flexjet’s new helicopter division enhances our position as the leader in combining fixed-wing operations and private urban mobility in the U.S. This distinguishes us as the only operator in our industry to offer seamless travel,” said CEO Michael Silvestro.

Operations will be seasonally located in the Northeastern states and in Florida throughout the year, providing connections between airports and city centers, as well as short-haul regional destinations.

“I know how important this time-saving program will be to Flexjet’s busy fractional jet owners and I am proud to lead this group of aviation professionals,” said Flint. “I also want to assure our owners that, since safety is the highest priority at Flexjet, the helicopter division will have the same level of oversight, resources and industry credentials as our jet fleet.”

The company upholds a 4AIR Bronze Sustainability + SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) Rating, meaning the division will be environmentally responsible.