Flexjet to add 22 aircraft to its fleet by year end

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, is on target to add 22 aircraft to its mid- and super midsized fleet by the end of 2023, continuing a five-year trend of growth in this category.

This year, Flexjet added the Embraer Praetor 600 to its North American fleet after two years of successful operations in Europe and seven years of operating the Praetor 500 and its predecessor, the Legacy 450.

Flexjet has also incorporated the Bombardier Challenger 3500 in its super midsized private jet offering, setting the industry standard for modernity, range and versatility.

“Together with the existing Embraer Praetor 500 and Challenger 350 aircraft flying in our fleet, the addition of the Praetor 600 and the Challenger 3500 has given Flexjet the industry’s leading offering of mid- and super midsized aircraft,” said Flexjet executive vice president of sales D.J. Hanlon. “The aircraft available to travelers within this offering present mission versatility that is unmatched by any other private aviation provider.

“Our ability to fly our aircraft owners on these in-demand aircraft today, and not at some distant time in the future, is further validation of our forward-looking approach,” said Hanlon. “We take pride in foreseeing where the desires of the market will be well into the future to ensure we are always offering the leading experience in global private jet travel.”

This year, Flexjet plans to bring its global fleet size to more than 270 aircraft by year-end (excluding helicopters).

The fleet’s composition includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and the Praetor 500 and 600; the Bombardier Challenger 350 and 3500; and the Gulfstream G450 and G650. By the end of 2023, Flexjet will have more than doubled its fleet compared to its size in 2018.

Flexjet ended 2022 having hired 350 additional pilots, and it plans to hire 388 additional flight crew members and 338 aircraft maintenance technicians in 2023. In total, Flexjet is expected to hire an additional 1,400 employees.