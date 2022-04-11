FlyExclusive launches new fractional ownership program

FlyExclusive, a leading provider of premium private jet charter experiences has launched fractional ownership program flyExclusive Fractional.

This new program gives private jet flyers a true aircraft ownership experience with the consistency and reliability of the growing flyExclusive fleet. To support the launch of the program, flyExclusive has agreed to purchase up to 30 Cessna Citation CJ3+ aircraft over the next three years.

“flyExclusive customers now have it all,” said Jim Segrave, founder of flyExclusive. “They now have the choice of our Jet Club, Fractional and Partnership programs. With flyExclusive Fractional, private flyers can purchase a fractional share in a brand-new Cessna Citation CJ3+ and unlock a world of possibilities for consistent, world-class private jet experiences on our versatile fleet.”

The Cessna Citation CJ3+ delivers reliability without sacrificing productivity and comfort, offering the perfect combination of range, speed and operating economics.

“We continue to innovate in the marketplace with a fully owned and operated fleet and a vertically integrated business model that redefines what it means to fly private,” said Segrave. “flyExclusive Fractional joins our innovative Jet Club and Aircraft Partnership Program to give flyers a multitude of pathways that all lead to one destination: more ways to take control of their private flying. We will continue to identify new opportunities to extend reliability, flexibility and unmatched private jet charter experiences for our customers and now, for our flyExclusive Fractional owners.”