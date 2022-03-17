FlyExclusive selects SmartSky for charter fleet connectivity upgrade

SmartSky Networks, the innovative air-to-ground inflight connectivity provider, has announced flyExclusive, the world’s fourth largest private charter operator, has selected SmartSky’s inflight connectivity service for its growing fleet.

flyExclusive plans to upgrade its Gogo equipped aircraft to SmartSky, making it the first major fleet to bring passengers, crew, and flight operations access to dependable, responsive, and secure inflight connectivity.

Tommy Sowers, flyExclusive’s president said, “In 2021, we invested heavily in modernizing our fleet to deliver the ultimate private aviation experience. As we grow, our partnership with SmartSky will ensure unparalleled connectivity inflight for our customers and crews. After a thorough evaluation of alternatives, SmartSky was the right choice. We expect entry-into-service of our first SmartSky equipped jets next quarter.”

Ryan Stone, SmartSky Network president said, “We’re honored to partner with flyExclusive and serve their customers and crews with our market-leading connected experience that makes real-time data transfer as accessible at 41,000 feet as it is on the ground. This marks another major SmartSky milestone as we continue down the path of delivering on the connected aircraft ecosystem.”

SmartSky’s network is live and remains on track to provide full continental United States coverage by the end of next quarter. With STCs covering many popular aircraft models already in hand and many more models in development, SmartSky is challenging the status quo for inflight connectivity.