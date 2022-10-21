World Fuel expands Air Elite network

World Fuel has added four new locations to its Air Elite in the USA, Brazil and Canada.

The locations joining the network are StanCraft Jet Center in Idaho, Gateway Aviation Windsor and Airside Flight Services in Canada, and São Paulo Catarina International Executive Airport in Brazil.

All four now offer World Fuel contract pricing, accept the company’s AVCARD for fuel, and offer points as part of the World Fuel Rewards program.

Steve Drzymalla, senior vice president of business aviation bulk fuel at World Fuel Services said, “We are honored to welcome these new locations to the Air Elite Network, as their commitment to safety and service aligns with our commitment to excellence. Pilots will now have more location options to experience the Air Elite difference.”

All of World Fuel’s Air Elite locations have had their facilities reviewed facilities and customer service levels reviewed prior to joining. All four locations successfully exceeded the required qualifications to earn an invitation to the global network curated for elite service. This process is governed by the Air Elite board, which maintains the network membership and brand.

StanCraft Jet Center (KCOE) is a full-service FBO at the Coeur d’Alene Airport, Idaho with highly trained and professional staff ready and a new 30,000-square-foot hangar. StanCraft Jet Center offers a café, luxury crew cars, concierge services, a StanCraft Wooden Boat display, and a golf simulator studio.

Gateway Aviation Windsor (CYQG) offers inviting, modern passenger and crew facilities, a 20,000-square-foot heated hangar, a luxurious conference room, and a fully equipped roof terrace.

Airside Flight Services (CYEG) is a secure executive FBO offering a modern, comfortable, and quiet passenger facility with four 20,000 square foot hangars, a 9,000 square foot FBO facility, more than 30,000 square feet of office space, 24-hour surveillance, long-term vehicle parking, and rental cars.

São Paulo Catarina International Executive Airport (SBJH) is Brazil’s first private international executive airport and the largest private airport in the country, with access to São Paulo’s core business centers. With authorization to operate flights to New York, London, and Paris, the airport is the first international airport in Brazil dedicated exclusively to executive aviation, with permission to make landings from other countries and take-offs outside Brazil.

The airport has a 2,470m long runway, 24-hour operation without constrained capacity (no slot coordination), and a travel time of 14 minutes by helicopter or 35 minutes by car to the business districts of São Paulo making this a key airport for this region.