World Fuel Services provides Farnborough with regular supply of SAF

World Fuel Services continues expanding its global supply chain in sustainable aviation fuel by providing Farnborough Airport with a supply of SAF from Neste’s European refinery.

Since 2015, World Fuel has delivered more than 22.1 million SAF gallons to business and commercial aviation customers. Deliveries will begin in July, marking World Fuel’s first transaction with Neste in Europe.

Neste serves the aviation industry with a range of high-quality, sustainable jet fuel products to help its customers reduce emissions.

Located in Hampshire, England, Farnborough will lease a World Fuel into-plane bowser, which the airport will use to transport fuel to fill requests for SAF at this location.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (produced from waste and residues), in its neat form and over the life cycle, reduces up to 80% of greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil jet fuel use.

Simon Geere, chief executive officer, Farnborough Airport said, “We are delighted to now be able to offer Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel to all aircraft using Farnborough Airport by working with World Fuel. As Europe’s leading business aviation airport and gateway to London, we were the first to be awarded carbon neutral status by Airports Council International Europe. Over the past ten years, the airport has reduced its controllable emissions by over 70%. Farnborough is fully committed to a greener future and helping aircraft operators minimize their environmental impact. We are pleased to give our customers the opportunity to make a more sustainable choice and work with us to play an integral part in delivering against the UK Government’s targets for net-zero carbon emissions and drive the future of aviation.”

Duncan Storey, vice president, supply aviation Europe, World Fuel Services said, “We were an early provider of sustainable fuel and are pleased that carbon-reducing options are being embraced at Farnborough. World Fuel will continue to aid in the procurement of sustainable fuels and commit resources to the distribution of SAF so that customers have reliable access to sustainability solutions.”

Jonathan Wood, vice president,Europe, Neste said, “We are very pleased to work with World Fuel to be able to supply SAF to Farnborough Airport, the leading Business Aviation airport in the UK. Neste has committed to investments to scale up production of SAF to some 1.5 million tons annually by the end of 2023. This will help us to meet the growing demand in the market.”