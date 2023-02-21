GKN Aerospace to expand Chihuahua facility to meet industry demands

GKN Aerospace has launched an 80,000-square-foot expansion of its Chihuahua, Mexico facility to meet future demands for advanced, complex composite manufacturing and assembly for the business jet industry.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 and to create 100 new jobs.

The move further strengthens GKN Aerospace’s footprint in Mexico and will support its partnerships and growth strategy alongside multiple leading business aviation customers.

Mauricio Herrera Murillo, site director, GKN Aerospace, Chihuahua said, “We are proud to partner with the government of Chihuahua on this project, which will not only support GKN Aerospace’s growth strategy, but create jobs and prosperity in the local aerospace supply base. We look forward to completing this project and filling these new roles throughout 2023.”

The Chihuahua facility currently supplies advanced composite and metal structures, special processes and engineering services for customers including Airbus, Gulfstream and Honda Jet.

With this latest expansion, GKN Aerospace will further strengthen its business jet business to support future growth in the industry.