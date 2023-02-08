Global Aerospace partners with 4AIR to provide sustainability services to general aviation clients

Global Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace insurance, has announced a collaboration with 4AIR.

4AIR delivers sustainability programs dedicated to aviation, providing a simplified and verifiable path for the aviation industry to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction.

The aviation industry has made extensive commitments to sustainability by 2050, and there has been immense interest in new sustainability efforts. As private aviation, in particular, continues to grow, continued sustainability commitments and efforts will be necessary to meet industry and global climate goals. 4AIR has created a rating system that is designed to enhance comparability between company commitments, educate flyers, and simplify participation in more comprehensive sustainability efforts that go beyond industry goals.

Global Aerospace’s worldwide general aviation clients will have access to a range of complimentary and discounted services provided by 4AIR.

“Global Aerospace is focused on helping to create environmental sustainability in aviation,” said Chris Proudlove, senior vice president, underwriting executive and head of the company’s Emerging Technology Unit. “We are proud to partner with 4AIR to support our customers as they explore ways to achieve their sustainability goals.”

“4AIR’s mission is to assist all members of the aviation community in making meaningful and verified strides toward a sustainable future by providing comprehensive programs that meet their voluntary and regulatory goals,” said Kennedy Ricci, president, 4AIR. “The partnership with Global Aerospace offers a turnkey program that helps customers easily integrate sustainability initiatives and compliance into their operation.”