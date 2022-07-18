Global Trek achieves ISBAH stage 1 at Belfast and Cardiff FBOs

Global Trek Aviation has achieved IS-BAH Stage I accreditation, at both its Belfast International (EGAA) and Cardiff International (EGFF) FBOs, after successfully passing an audit by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC).

The International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) is a set of global industry best practices for business aviation ground handlers that features at its core a safety management system (SMS). The IS-BAH follows the long established structure of the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) Program and incorporates the NATA Safety 1st Ground Audit Program. As one global industry code of best practices, IS-BAH will provide standardization to handlers and operators around the world to meet the coming SMS requirements from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Global Trek Aviation managing director, David McColm said, “IS-BAH has become the ultimate accolade and a global standard for FBOs and was an easy decision to work towards this accreditation. We were already NATA Safety 1st and Safety 1st Clean certified at both of our FBOs and IS-BAH stage1 was the next natural progression in our drive to enhance safety and service levels for our clients. I would like to thank the hard work and dedication of our FBO teams that ensure the highest level of Safety and Quality of Customer Service each and every day. I would also like to thank IBAC and Final Approach Auditing LLC who performed a very thorough and detailed audit of our FBOs. ”

Global Trek Aviation commercial director, Colin Gordon said, “We are very proud to have earned IS-BAH accreditation at our Belfast & Cardiff Jet Centres. Our teams were already fully trained and certified NATA Safety 1st & Gulfstream line support technicians, so this demonstrates that we are committed to the highest levels of safety and service to all our existing clients, and new ones.

“Everyone utilising our support services can have the peace of mind, that they are in very safe hands, with Global Trek Aviation.”