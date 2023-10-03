GlobeAir breaks ground at Linz Airport

Construction has commenced for GlobeAir’s hangar and maintenance facility at Linz Airport.

The completion date for the project is set for the end of June 2024.

The facility is being designed and constructed with a minimum lifespan of 40 years. The company is laying the groundwork for sustainable growth in the future and is focusing on sustainability which inlcudes photovoltaic systems.

Under the guidance of CEO and founder Bernhard Fragner, the new 1200 sqm hangar is designed to accommodate eight of the GlobeAir signature Citation Mustang private jets, primarily serving as a dedicated maintenance hub.

The hangar will feature a blend of sustainable initiatives in line with our environmental responsibility: Solar panels, rainwater catchment systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and dedicated recycling facilities.

The company believes that this expansion will result in future growth and development for teams in many areas.