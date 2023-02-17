Gulfstream Delivers 100th G600

Gulfstream has announced the 100th Gulfstream G600 customer delivery.

The aircraft was outfitted at Gulfstream’s Dallas completions center and delivered to a North America-based customer.

“The G600 continues to redefine excellence,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “Thanks to its highly customizable cabin, fuel-efficient design and exceptional performance capabilities, we are seeing unwavering customer demand. The 100th G600 customer delivery is a testament to that excellence and surging popularity.”

The G600 can travel 6,600 nautical miles/12,223 kilometers at Mach 0.85 or 5,600 nm/10,371 km at Mach 0.90 and has proven class-leading fuel-efficiency. The aircraft has set more than 35 city pair records around the world to date, including Washington, D.C., to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 11 hours and 40 minutes; Paris to Rio de Janeiro in 9 hours and 42 minutes; and London to Seattle in 8 hours and 40 minutes, among others.

The 100th G600 delivery follows the 100th delivery of its sister ship, the Gulfstream G500, which took place in the second half of 2022.